EXCLUSIVE: Tory Lanez Clowned Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer From Prison Now He’s Gotta Pay Up

Tory Lanez acted crazy during a court-ordered Zoom deposition from behind bars and now a judge says he owes Megan Thee Stallion money for wasting everyone’s time.

A Florida federal judge smacked Lanez with a bill for Megan’s legal fees after he gave the most outrageous deposition tied to her defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

The court ruled he has to cough up the attorney costs from the first round of questioning, where he reportedly mocked her lawyer and acted like the whole thing was a joke.

The deposition was supposed to go down smoothly on April 9. Instead, Tory Lanez acted like it was open mic night at Tehachapi prison. He interrupted questions, threw insults, and even clowned Megan’s lawyer’s hair by begging her to comb it.

The original deposition barely lasted an hour before it got shut down due to Lanez’s antics.

Megan’s legal team filed a motion back in April asking why Lanez shouldn’t be held in contempt for derailing the deposition. The judge gave him until April 30 to respond. He didn’t. He didn’t even ask for more time.

Now, the court ruled Tory Lanez has to pay up for the legal fees Megan racked up trying to get answers out of him. And next time, his deposition will be supervised by a magistrate judge to make sure he doesn’t treat it like a roast session.

Megan’s team is also pushing for the court to assign a special master, on Tory Lanez’s dime, to oversee future testimony.

All of this drama is part of Megan’s case against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who she claims spread lies about her mental health, substance use and integrity—allegedly with some help from Lanez and his dad.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion also scored a victory against Milagro Gramz. The blogger was also ordered to pay the rapper’s legal fees to the tune of $5,000 for stalling on getting Meg’s team access to her social media accounts for a forensic analysis.