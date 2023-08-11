Tory Lanez Sells “Free Tory” Merch After Receiving 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez turned his incarceration into an opportunity to make money. The controversial rapper/singer promoted the release of “Free Tory” t-shirts and hoodies on Friday (August 11).
“Free Tory … Till It’s Backwards,” he wrote on Instagram. “Live Now @ ForeverUmbrella.Com.”
Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He maintained his innocence in a statement issued on Thursday (August 10).
“Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Tory Lanez said. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”
He added, “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”
Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Judge David Herriford credited the Canadian artist with roughly 10 months of time served at the sentencing hearing.