Travis Scott Documentary Nothing But “Propaganda,” Says Rap Star’s Rep

Director Charles Minn’s documentary ‘Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy’ is available to rent online.

A representative for Travis Scott criticized a new documentary about the Astroworld tragedy.

Director Charles Minn explores the deadly event in his film Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy. Travis Scott’s rep condemned the documentary, calling it “a profit play and a publicity stunt.”

“This propaganda piece is a farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it,” the rep said in a statement.

Travis Scott’s rep slammed Minn, describing him as “a director with no respect from his field.” The statement accused Minn of being a “trauma pornographer.”

Minn defended his film in a conversation with the Associated Press.

“My job is to make the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victim’s point of view,” he told the AP. “We need to know about these stories to prevent it from happening again.

Minn also lambasted Travis Scott when he spoke to Page Six about the film.

“Travis Scott to me is a punk,” he told Page Six. “In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”

Minn added, “The reason he deserves criticism and jail time, he knew there was a problem. He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions. I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy plays in select theaters in Texas for one week. The documentary is available to stream on Vimeo. The rental costs $19.99 and gives viewers access to the film for 72 hours.

Rent the film or find tickets for one of its Texas screenings here.