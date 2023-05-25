Travis Scott Wants To Prove “Utopian Things Can Exist” With New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ is expected to drop in 2023, but he hasn’t announced a release date for the album.

Travis Scott shed light on why he named his next album Utopia in an article for Pin-Up Magazine.

The Epic Records artist said he doesn’t view the concept of a utopia as something abstract or unachievable. Travis Scott hoped to make it seem more feasible through his music.

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind,” he explained. “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

He continued, “With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real.”

No release date has been announced for Travis Scott’s Utopia. Frequent collaborator Mike Dean provided an update on the album on Tuesday (May 23).

“UTOPIA WILL BE DONE WITH WHEN TRAV AND I SAY ITS DONE,” he wrote on Twitter. “DO NOT RUSH LET US COOK.”

Travis Scott hasn’t released a solo album since 2018’s Astroworld. Earlier this year, Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone said the label expected Utopia to drop in June.