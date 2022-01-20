Twitter Goes Crazy For Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency

Silk Sonic, the duo created by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak heard their fan’s calls for a tour and responded with a 13-date Vegas show!

Silk Sonic are taking their show on the road… the first stop, Las Vegas!

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are going on a 13-date residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning on Feb. 25. The pair formed the duo at the start of 2021 and rapidly gained popularity, their 2021 Grammy performance fueling calls for a tour. Their joint project, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” arrived in November while a surge in COVID-19 cases and new variants made tour plans impossible.

The duo announced their Las Vegas show via their socials on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! Pre-sale tickets on sale today. General on sale Friday. Ticket link in bio.”

.Paak doubled down on the excitement with a separate post promising an unforgettable show.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY! HIT THE LINK IN BIO AND GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!! 🕺🏽💃🏼 🎰”

Fans on Twitter lost their collective minds at the news. Check out some of the reactions below.

“My mom: “Who sold the house!?” Me front row at a Silk Sonic concert:”

“me selling everything i own to go to the silk sonic concert in vegas:”

“OH MY GOOD F###### GOD I AM SEEING SILK SONIC IN VEGAS MARCH 2.”

“Silk Sonic tickets secured!”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the pair had reason to celebrate after scoring four nominations at the NAACP image awards. They received nods for Outstanding Duo, Outstanding Album, Outstanding Music Video & Outstanding Soul/R&B Song.