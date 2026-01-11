EXCLUSIVE: Uncle Luke & 2 Live Crew Prepare For War With Lil Joe Records In Fight For Catalog

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Live Crew and Uncle Luke are taking a battle over control of their classic albums to federal court in Miami to keep control of their music.

Uncle Luke Campbell and the surviving family members of the 2 Live Crew are heading back to court in a pivotal legal clash over ownership of the group’s iconic catalog.

On January 28, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building.

The dispute centers on whether the group can legally reclaim rights to its late-1980s and early-1990s albums, or if those rights permanently belong to Lil’ Joe Records, which acquired them through bankruptcy proceedings nearly three decades ago.

The heart of the case is a tug-of-war between the group’s surviving members and their heirs, led by Uncle Luke and Lil’ Joe Records, which is run by Joseph Weinberger.

The label insists it legally purchased the rights after Luke Records went bankrupt in the 1990s. The group, however, argues that federal copyright law allows them to terminate prior agreements and reclaim their music after 35 years.

Originally released under Luke Records, 2 Live Crew’s albums became synonymous with the Miami bass sound and stirred national controversy over obscenity. But when the label folded, its assets, including the group’s master recordings, were sold off in bankruptcy to Lil’ Joe Records, which has controlled them ever since.

In recent years, Campbell and the heirs of the late Christopher “Fresh Kid Ice” Wong Won and Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross served legal notice to Lil’ Joe, asserting their right to terminate prior deals and regain control of the catalog.

Lil’ Joe countered with a lawsuit, claiming the albums were “works made for hire” and thus belonged to the label from the beginning. The company also argued that any rights the group may have once held were wiped out in the bankruptcy sale and could not be undone.

But in October 2024, a Miami jury rejected Lil’ Joe’s argument.

The panel ruled in favor of 2 Live Crew, finding that the recordings were not works for hire and that the group had properly exercised its termination rights.

That decision was hailed as a significant victory for artists seeking to regain ownership of their work.

Now, Lil’ Joe is appealing the verdict, urging the 11th Circuit to reverse the jury’s findings.

The label contends that its rights stem from a federal bankruptcy court order, not just recording contracts and that those court-approved transfers are immune from later termination claims. It also claims the group’s termination notices were flawed and failed to meet the technical requirements set by the U.S. Copyright Office.

The group’s legal team maintains that Congress created termination rights to give artists a second shot at owning their creations, even when past deals were lopsided or clouded by financial collapse. The outcome of the appeal could ripple far beyond 2 Live Crew’s catalog.

As older music continues to generate new revenue through streaming, licensing and biopics, legacy artists across genres are using termination rights to challenge long-standing label arrangements.

Just last week, a federal judge in New York dismissed Salt-N-Pepa‘s lawsuit against Universal Music Group, ruling that the group never owned the sound recording copyrights it sought to reclaim, a decision that highlighted how difficult it can be for artists to win back their masters.