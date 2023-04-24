Usher: Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show Is On My Bucket List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The entertainment legend says his catalog speaks for itself.

R&B musician Usher Raymond is experiencing a career rejuvenation at the moment. The 8-time Grammy winner recently became a must-see performer in Las Vegas with his respective residencies at Caesars Palace and Park MGM.

Additionally, Usher went viral last year following his well-received Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. The “Confessions Part II” portion of that performance spawned the “Watch This” meme which took over the internet for weeks.

Earlier this month, Usher again ignited a lot of conversation on social media following his headlining set at the 2023 Dreamville Festival. There has also been significant discussion online about the music industry legend possibly taking on the responsibility to lead a future Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans interviewed Usher at his Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace pop-up event in Los Angeles. Evans asked the Dallas-born singer if he has any interest in performing during the Super Bowl’s highly-publicized midgame music showcase.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” answered Usher. “If things line up the way that we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage before in support of ‘OMG’ with Will.i.am.”

The Hard II Love album creator continued, “But that was one moment. I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself… It has always been kind of a bucket list [item]. How do I make it happen? I’m not certain about that.”

Will.i.am and the rest of the Black Eyed Peas headlined the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show in 2011. The Hip-Pop group shared the stage with Usher, Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash, and the Prairie View A&M University marching band.

In addition to the 2010 single “OMG” with Will.i.am, Usher has scored nine total No. 1 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2004’s “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, off the RIAA Diamond-certified Confessions album, spent twelve weeks in the top spot.

Usher’s Confessions also hosts the chart-topping “Burn,” “Confessions Part II,” and “My Boo” with Alicia Keys. The 1997 studio LP My Way earned 7x-Platinum certification. 2001’s 8701 is currently certified 4x-Platinum.