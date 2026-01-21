Vice President’s Fourth Child Sparks MAGA Racist Fury

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MAGA racists attacked JD Vance after his wife, Usha, announced their fourth child, exposing deep divisions within Trump’s base

The announcement should’ve been pure joy. JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, revealed Tuesday they’re expecting their fourth child together, a baby boy due in July.

Instead, the news triggered a racist meltdown from portions of the MAGA base that helped put Vance in the White House.

Vile attacks targeted the Vice President’s interracial marriage and their growing family. The backlash exposes the ugly truth about Trump’s coalition…even their own leaders aren’t safe from the racist hatred they’ve cultivated.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple wrote in their joint Instagram announcement. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

But the celebration quickly turned to condemnation from far-right extremists who’ve targeted Usha Vance since her husband joined Trump’s ticket.

JD Vance cannot be president of the United States. His wife is Indian. — Ben (@Ben846800423222) January 21, 2026

The daughter of Indian immigrants has faced relentless racist attacks throughout Vance’s political rise.

The timing couldn’t be more ironic. Just weeks ago at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Vance declared that white Americans “don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

He told the Phoenix crowd that Trump’s administration had “relegated DEI to the dustbin of history.”

“In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” Vance proclaimed to thunderous applause. “And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college.”

Those words ring hollow now as his own supporters attack his Asian wife for existing.

Vance has walked a dangerous tightrope on race throughout his career.

In 2016, he told Politico that “the Trump people are certainly more racist than the average white professional.” He warned that Trump’s rhetoric would cause white people to “become more racist over time.”

Yet Vance embraced that same movement when it served his political ambitions. He apologized for criticizing Trump and joined the ticket that amplified the very racism he once condemned.

Now that chickens are coming home to roost. The racist base Vance helped energize doesn’t distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable targets.

To them, his wife’s Indian heritage makes their children “impure” regardless of his political loyalty.

Stop AAPI Hate has documented thousands of anti-Asian incidents since 2020. The organization condemned the attacks on Usha Vance, noting they “reinforce heightened levels of fear and anxiety Asian Americans and immigrants are currently experiencing.”

The Vances already share three children: Ewan, eight, Vivek, five, and Mirabel, four. All have been subjected to racist scrutiny simply for existing in their father’s political world.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes has led many of the attacks, using racial slurs to describe Usha Vance and questioning the “purity” of their children.

Other far-right figures have echoed similar sentiments on social media.

Vance previously defended his family, telling critics they “can eat s###” for attacking his wife. But his tough talk can’t erase the reality that he helped create this monster.

Imagine being JD Vance and looking at your wife like “I want to make out with that piece of poop” — 𝕮𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@returnofcigger) January 21, 2026

If JD Vance really cared about his own race remaining the majority, he wouldn't have kids with his Indian wife. You can't complain about becoming a racial minority and allow immigration from races not yours or have mixed race kids. https://t.co/IqCl6dbOE8 — Jax (@Jax_309ad) January 21, 2026

Don’t worry guys, JD Vance’s wife is having another Indian; our country is truly saved — Nicholas Redmann (@NicholasRedmann) January 20, 2026

Wonder if they will allow him citizenship. 🤔 — Claire (@ClaireFosterPHD) January 20, 2026