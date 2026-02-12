Waka Flocka Flame Headlining Washington DC MAGA Valentine’s Day Party

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka Flame stepped in to headline CJ Pearson’s MAGA Valentine’s Day party after DaBaby backed out.

Waka Flocka Flame is stepping up to headline a conservative Valentine’s Day party after DaBaby backed out of the gig.

Conservative YouTuber CJ Pearson announced the switch for his “MAGA is in the Air” event scheduled for February 13 in Washington, D.C.

The party was supposedly set to feature DaBaby as the main act. But DaBaby shut down those plans fast. He posted on X last month saying, “anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news.”

The Charlotte rapper told fans, “Don’t take the bait” regarding rumors about the political event. Pearson approached DaBaby because of DaBaby’s past support for Trump. The event organizer said DaBaby’s team agreed to perform but then backed out.

That left Pearson scrambling for a replacement headliner. Enter Waka Flocka Flame.

The Atlanta rapper has been vocal about his support for Donald Trump for years. He attended the film “Melania” premiere with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in January.

“Hopefully, you find love in a hopeless place,” Pearson said about the Valentine’s event. “And there’s no place more hopeless than Washington, D.C.”

Pearson runs the Cruel Kids Table, a group of young Trump supporters. His Black Conservative Federation calls itself “the premier hub for Black conservatives.”

The organization has been pushing conservative values in Hip-Hop spaces.

DaBaby’s team initially agreed to the performance contract. But they changed course after the rapper faced online backlash. Pearson addressed DaBaby directly on his show after the denial.

“A lot of folks in Hollywood and rap have handlers,” Pearson said. “DaBaby, only you know what is best for you. They want to control you, DaBaby. Don’t let them.”

The Valentine’s Day party will feature music, food, and political discussions. Organizers expect hundreds of attendees from across the country.

Waka Flocka’s booking shows his commitment to conservative causes. He’s not backing down from his political stance despite industry pressure. The rapper said he’ll keep speaking his truth regardless of consequences.