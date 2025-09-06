Warren G Is New Owner Of Baseball Team , Face-Off With Too Short’s Oakland Ballers Is Coming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Warren G is now co-owner of the Long Beach Baseball Club and could soon see his team go head-to-head with Too $ hort’s Oakland Ballers.

Warren G is stepping up to the plate with a new title—professional baseball team owner—as he joins the leadership group behind the Long Beach Baseball Club, a new franchise set to debut in the 2026 Pioneer Baseball League season at Blair Field.

The Hip-Hop veteran is partnering with the City of Long Beach and Cal State Long Beach to bring the independent league team to life.

But for the “Regulate” rapper, this move is about more than baseball—it’s personal.

“This is about giving back to the city that raised me,” Warren G said in a statement. “It’s about building something positive for the next generation.”

The Long Beach Baseball Club plans to blend America’s pastime with the city’s cultural flavor, mixing music, food and community events into the game-day experience.

The club’s vision is to reflect the energy and creativity of Long Beach while fostering opportunities for local youth.

The Pioneer League, which operates as an MLB Partner League, is expanding westward with the addition of the Long Beach team.

The league provides a platform for players to develop while giving cities without major league teams a chance to support professional baseball.

Warren G isn’t just putting up money—he’s investing time and energy. With deep roots in Long Beach and decades of experience in the music industry, he’s bringing a community-first approach to ownership.

The goal is to inspire young people, create local jobs and offer affordable entertainment.

“I want to bring something dope to the city that helped shape me,” Warren G said. “This is about more than baseball.”

But Warren G isn’t the only rap legend getting into the baseball business.

Too $hort joined the ownership group of the Oakland Ballers, a team formed after the Oakland A’s announced their move to Las Vegas.

The Ballers are now the only pro team in the East Bay and play at the newly built Raimondi Park.

Both rap icons now helm baseball teams in California that are in the Pioneer Baseball League, so it will be fun when the Long Beach Baseball Club and the Oakland Ballers face off.