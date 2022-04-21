Watch The Teaser For ‘Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story’

With co-signs from Cardi B and Lil Tjay, the NYC newcomer is on the verge of stardom.

Bronx Drill rapper Kevin “Kay Flock” Perez is experiencing a breakout moment. With the help of fellow BX native and global superstar Cardi B, the Capitol recording artist is gaining international exposure following the release of his new “Shake It” single.

Kay Flock is still relatively unknown to a large number of Hip Hop fans. However, viewers will have the chance to get to know the presently incarcerated The D.O.A. Tape creator better when the Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story documentary arrives.

In the meantime, Kay Flock’s verified YouTube channel posted a teaser trailer for Brotherly Love. The 53-second video includes the teenager’s friends and family members discussing his rise in the music industry. Bronx-bred rhymer Lil Tjay appears in the clip as well.

Kay Flock and Lil Tjay collaborated together on 2021’s “Not in the Mood” which peaked at #61 on Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart. Tjay’s track also featured Brooklyn Drill artist Fivio Foreign.

In addition, Kay Flock found success as a lead artist with his “Is Ya Ready” single. Since its premiere in August 2021, the music video for “Is Ya Ready” amassed more than 25 million views on YouTube. “Being Honest (Remix)” featuring Chicago’s G Herbo has passed the 17-million-view mark.

“Shake It” featuring Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory300 is likely to be Kay Flock’s biggest hit to date. The song’s video is currently trending at #2 in YouTube’s music section. It already has over 2 million Spotify streams. Plus, “Shake It” remains in the Top 20 of Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart.

Despite expressing some reservations about recording her viral verse for “Shake It,” Cardi B has been heavily promoting the song on her social media accounts. Many of the Grammy winner’s 128 million Instagram followers got to see numerous TikTok dance videos using the Elias Beats-produced record.