Wiz Khalifa Faces Internet Mockery For Saying We Live On A Flat Plane Despite Globe Album Cover

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa’s flat Earth comments clashed with the globe on his new album cover and lit up social media with ridicule.

Wiz Khalifa found himself at the center of a social media roast after declaring on The Joe Budden Podcast that he doesn’t believe the Earth is round, just days after dropping his new album Kush + Orange Juice 2, which ironically features a globe on the cover.

“I would say no,” Khalifa said when asked if he thinks the Earth is round. “I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.”

The Pittsburgh rapper linked his belief to his frequent travel, claiming his experiences in the air have shaped his perspective.

“It’s only because I’ve traveled so much,” he explained. “When I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight.”

Khalifa also floated the idea that there are undiscovered land masses, referencing the ancient supercontinent Pangea.

“I think that there’s more masses than just what we see,” he claimed. “Because it was one thing before and it spread out.”

He didn’t stop there. The rapper dismissed space missions altogether, saying, “I don’t believe in space exploration at all. I don’t believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do.”

This might literally be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Podcasts were a mistake. pic.twitter.com/jv9Sd7SaJ6 — Geechi 🇵🇦 (@Geechi_Luciano) April 22, 2025

The conversation took place during a lighthearted segment of the podcast, with co-hosts poking fun at his views.

But the internet didn’t hold back. One user wrote, “This might literally be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Podcasts were a mistake.” Another chimed in, “I am dumber for having watched this.” A third joked, “When do the tariffs on podcast equipment get applied?”

Adding to the irony, Wiz Khalifa’s latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, released on April 18, 2025, features a round Earth on the cover.

The album is here. Thank you guys for being there for me and guiding me in the direction i needed to be in to make this amazing project. Enjoy. And Taylor gang the world. https://t.co/itHZZIKJSk — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 18, 2025

The project arrived exactly 15 years after the original mixtape dropped in 2010 and includes 23 tracks with guest appearances from Don Toliver, Larry June, Gunna, Juicy J, Curren$y, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Quik, Smoke DZA, Michael Prince, RMR, LaRussell, Luh Tyler and Chevy Woods.

“It’s 4/20. So I need y’all to light the best of the best and get rid of the rest,” Wiz Khalifa said in a message to listeners. “Invite some of the homies and home girls over and throw a Kush and Orange Juice 2 party while you’re at it and get high as Wiz Khalifa.”