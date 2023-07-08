Wiz Khalifa Sells “Black & Yellow” As Part Of Massive Catalog Acquisition

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa is joining a growing number of artists who are selling their catalogs for big money. According to a press release, several of Khalifa’s#### singles—including “Black & Yellow,” “See You Again” and “The Thrill”—have been acquired in a new deal with HarbourView Equity Partners. Although the terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed, HarbourView confirmed it purchased “select” recorded music and publishing assets. Khalifa’s independent record, management company and lifestyle brand Taylor Gang is included in the deal.

“Sherrese [Clarke Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView] and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry,” Wiz Khalifa said. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Wiz Khalifa has been pumping out music since 2005’s Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvani mixtape through Rostrum Recordings. Since then, he’s released seven studio albums, one compilation album, one soundtrack album, three extended plays (EP) and two collaborative albums. He’s also released 84 singles (including 44 as a featured artist), 16 promotional singles, 21 mixtapes and 82 music videos. Needless to say, there was a lot to sift through.

Khalifa was signed to Warner Bros. in 2006, shortly after releasing his debut studio album, Show & Prove. By 2010, he’d moved over to Atlantic Records, where he saw a meteoric rise in notoriety. Khalifa’s first single for the label, “Black & Yellow,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was later certified 6x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The Wiz Khalifa deal comes shortly after HarbourView Equity Partners acquired half of Nelly’s catalog for $50 million. The deal includes some of Nelly’s most iconic tracks, including “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland and, of course, “Hot in Herre.”