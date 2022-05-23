Young Thug Bond Decision Delayed Over Issues With His Lawyer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s bond hearing won’t take place until June because prosecutors accused his lawyer of having a conflict of interest.

Young Thug won’t find out if he’ll be granted bond until June 2.

According to multiple reports, Judge Ural Glanville announced the delay at a pre-trial hearing on Monday (May 23). The judge opted to wait to make a ruling after prosecutors objected to attorney Brian Steel representing Young Thug.

Prosecutors claim Steel has a conflict of interest. They contend Steel previously represented another defendant named in the RICO indictment against Young Thug.

Steel declared he never represented the other defendant. He asked the judge to proceed with hearing arguments about Young Thug’s bond on Monday, but his request was denied.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was named in a sweeping RICO indictment against YSL members. Earlier this month, authorities charged him with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

The YSL Records founder faced additional charges following a raid of his home. The charges included possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young Thug’s lawyer previously filed an emergency motion for bond over allegedly inhumane conditions in jail. Officials downplayed the severity and noted the rapper’s being held in solitary confinement for his own safety.