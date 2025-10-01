Young Thug Drops Shocking Admission About His Oral Hygiene Routine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s surprise drop-in on Adin Ross’ stream sparked a wave of reactions after a shocking confession about his dental routine.

Young Thug stunned viewers during a surprise appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream Tuesday night (September 30) by admitting he brushes his teeth just once a week while trying out breath-freshening candy.

The Atlanta rapper popped up unexpectedly on Ross’ Kick stream with a jaw-dropping hygiene confession that left the host visibly confused.

“How often you brush your teeth?” Ross asked while handing Young Thug a piece of candy, claiming it helped with bad breath.

“Once a week. What the f### you mean?” Thug replied without hesitation.

Ross, clearly taken aback, asked him how often he thought people should brush, prompting Thug to respond, “How often you supposed to brush them?”

Ross offered his own take, admitting, “I only brush my teeth once a day. I’m being real. Twice a day is a waste. You wake up that morning. No point in doing that at night.”

Young Thug reveals while on Adin Ross stream that he only brushes his teeth once a week 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xtpn9wvzcD — Chief (@chiefflips) October 1, 2025

The exchange quickly made the rounds on social media, where users were baffled and amused in equal measure.

“Generational Fall off rn,” one person wrote.

“Once a week is diabolical,” another added.

One user accused Thug of trolling for attention: “Rage bait, race bait, stupid bait, nasty bait he doesn’t care he just wants engagement and attention.”

The livestream had originally been teased as Thug’s first full interview since his release from jail, with Ross announcing the event would stream on Kick on September 7.

But the plan shifted after Thug requested that Atlanta media personality Big Bank release their pre-recorded interview first, which addressed several of the controversies surrounding him.

Still, the two stayed in touch, and Thug eventually made his appearance on the September 30 stream.

During the brief cameo, Thug also voiced support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying, “Free Diddy. I overly love him. Love OG. Praying for your freedom every day.”