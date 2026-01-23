Zeethewizard Killed By Friend During New Year’s Shootout

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dallas rapper Zeethewizard was fatally shot by his own entourage member during a New Year’s club shootout.

Dameian Roberson stood directly behind Zeethewizard when he pulled the trigger and killed the aspiring rapper, and security cameras captured the shooting.

The 24-year-old wasn’t some random enemy or rival crew member. Roberson rolled with Zeethewizard’s entourage that night. He walked out of Pink House Dallas alongside the rising rapper just after 3:30 A.M. on New Year’s Day.

Then he shot his own friend in the back of the head.

Police arrested Roberson this week on murder charges. The arrest warrant reveals surveillance footage showing the deadly incident that killed the 25-year-old.

Zeethewizard had just finished performing at the grand opening of Pink House Dallas. But what started as a New Year’s party turned into a crime scene within minutes.

The rapper left the club with three men from his crew around 3:32 A.M. Roberson was one of those three trusted associates. They immediately ran into four other men near the entrance, sparking an altercation that nobody saw coming.

Both groups backed away from each other and drew firearms. The confrontation escalated into a full shootout in the parking lot. Five people caught bullets that night, but only one died from his wounds.

Surveillance video shows Roberson holding and firing a handgun while positioned directly behind Zeethewizard. The rapper collapsed to the ground as shots rang out around them. He never saw the shot coming from someone in his own circle.

Zeethewizard fought for his life at Parkland Hospital for five days. He died on January 5, leaving behind a growing fanbase and unfinished dreams. The Dallas music community lost one of its brightest rising stars to friendly fire.

Zeethewizard had signed with Future’s record label and was gaining national attention. His reach extended far beyond North Texas as his profile continued growing. Two albums dropped in the past year alone, showcasing his prolific output and dedication to the craft.

The arrest warrant doesn’t specify whether Roberson intentionally targeted Zeethewizard or accidentally shot him while aiming at the opposing group.

That distinction could determine the final charges and potential sentence he faces.

Police haven’t revealed what sparked the initial confrontation between the two groups. The investigation remains active as detectives piece together the events leading to the fatal shooting.

Roberson remains in Dallas County jail with no bail amount set. Court records don’t indicate whether he has secured legal representation for the murder charge.