‘To this song?’: Flight attendant goes out to the Fort Worth Stock Yards. Then a man asks her to dance

A flight attendant shares the story of her evening at the Fort Worth, Texas, Stock Yards. Here’s what happened and why she still loves spending time in the area.

TikTok creator and Dallas, Texas, flight attendant Morgan Gomez (@lifeofm.o) posted about the evening on Feb. 16. “Last night I went out with my friends, and I just had, like, the funniest experiences,” she says to start the video.

Flight Attendant Recounts Evening at the Fort Worth Stock Yards

Gomez and her friends stopped in at one bar when she had her first notable encounter of the evening. “This guy comes up to me. He was really cute,” she recalls. “He’s like, ‘Do you want to dance?’ I’m like, ‘Right now?’”

It might seem like an odd question, but Gomez was noting the song playing during his proposal. “You know what song was playing?” she asks, before playing “Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. And why was that weird? “He wanted to like two-step,” she explains. “I’m like, ‘No.’”

The second experience involved Gomez being approached by an older man. “Old men always love to make comments on my legs because I have big legs,” she says. “And this old man comes up to me and says, ‘Did you play volleyball or soccer?’ I said, ‘Is it because of my legs?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you’re stacked.’ Alright.”

The Series of Awkward Events Continues

The series of awkward events didn’t end there. “We go to this other bar, and this guy comes up to me and says, ‘Do you want to make out with me?’” she says. “Random. I wasn’t even making eye contact. I was like, ‘No, I’m good.’ Bold. I appreciate the boldness, but what is wrong with people?”

Gomez concludes the video by saying she doesn’t hold any of this against Fort Worth or the Stock Yards. “Overall, I had a good night,” she says. “I love going out in Fort Worth in the Stockyards.”

Viewers React to the Woman’s Experience at the Stock Yards

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to the series of events the woman experienced during a night out at the Fort Worth Stock Yards.

“What’s bad about dancing to that song?” asked one viewer. “That song is the most fun to dance to.”

A second viewer said, “It was cutting to you playing the song. Made me die.”

“Is it bad that I would’ve said yes to the make out,” asked another viewer. “Unless he was ugly.”

Someone else said, “Those experiences would’ve cured my itch to go out, but I’m an old guy.”

Can You Two-Step to ‘Get Low’?

Because “Get Low” has a 4/4 time signature, it is actually compatible with country music’s two-step dance, although the tempo is a bit faster than what a traditional two-stepper might expect. So the man’s request was not completely off base here.

AllHipHop contacted Gomez via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.