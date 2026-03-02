‘They love the Indiana Jones ride’: Woman goes to Disneyland. Then she finds a random child unattended in a stroller

‘Former cast member here, this happens way more than you think.’

A woman shared one of the “craziest things that ever happened” to her at Disneyland. That’s because when she was waiting for her family outside a ride, she noticed an unattended child in a stroller right outside the line.

Curious, TikTok content creator Pixieduststudio (@thepixieduststudio.co), stayed nearby by happenstance. Then, she noticed that a couple left their children outside for 45 minutes. She posted about what she did afterward—and how Disney’s cast and crew responded—in a TikTok with over 84,000 views.

A Trip to Disney Turns Into a Concerning Experience

TikToker Pixieduststudio regularly takes trips to Disneyland. But, her experience during a July 2025 trip was slightly less magical when she noticed a child left unaccompanied.

Before her encounter with the unattended children, she made her way outside the Indiana Jones Adventure ride, with no intentions of getting on. Her children love it, but she gets sick when she rides it. For that reason, she waited outside and let her kids get on the ride without her.

Pixieduststudio found a spot right outside the ride to sit with every intention of enjoying some reading time. But, she looked right next to her and noticed some children that caught her eye.

“ There was probably maybe a seven-year-old girl kind of sitting on the thing next to me and looking at the stroller, and there was a toddler in the stroller asleep,” she said. “I kind of thought it was weird that these kids were here without any adults, but I thought, ‘Oh, … maybe the mom parked them there and then went to pick up their mobile order or something.’”

After a while, Pixieduststudio noticed that her kids weren’t coming back because the ride broke down.

The Indiana Jones Adventure Comes to a Halt

As Pixieduststudio kept an eye out for her children, she noticed an “exodus” of people leaving the ride. Her kids, though, were still missing. Still, she waited patiently for them.

Eventually, it had been 45 minutes since her children went to wait in line for the Indiana Jones Adventure. Pixieduststudio thought that she might have to leave her spot to find them, but she couldn’t just leave the children who were waiting outside there by themselves.

“ Nobody’s with them, and I’ve been here a long time. So, I find a cast member and I say, ‘Hey, I don’t know whose kids these are, but they’ve been sitting next to me for like 45 minutes. … I need to go locate my kids because they seem to be stuck on a ride somewhere,’” Pixieduststudio recalled.

She told a cast member about the children, who promised to “take care” of the situation. Then the situation got “crazier.”

Castmembers Assist Woman With Finding Her Children—Then She Learns Something Shocking

Pixieduststudio went to find her children, who had gotten stuck in some way on the Indiana Jones ride. A cast member ended up leading her to an area to wait for them to come out. After another 15 minutes, they were able to finally reunite.

Then, her kids started to tell her a story about some of the other riders. At first, Pixieduststudio didn’t understand what had happened. The Indiana Jones ride apparently stops working “all of the time,” so she figured there was little that was out of character. Then, they started talking about how a couple on the ride reacted to getting stuck.

According to her children, there were two parents on the ride who “freaked out.” They explained that their children were waiting outside for them. That’s when she realized she had essentially just watched their kids for free.

But, what made the situation more hectic was that the parents cursed and yelled at Disney employees because they were stuck.

“ My 11 year old’s like super, super sensitive to language. She doesn’t enjoy the swear words,” Pixieduststudio said. “She was like, ‘Mom, they were saying all these mean words to the cast members. They were saying the S word, and the D word, and the H word.’”

Pixieduststudio recalled that the entire situation was a “huge” coincidence, but she was bothered by the couple’s behavior, especially considering their treatment of Disney employees.

While some viewers said that leaving children unattended is more common in other countries, others pointed out just how dangerous it can be to leave a child unattended.

“​​That’s crazy and so incredibly irresponsible of those parents to leave their children unattended. Children could have been kidnapped,” one commenter said.

Another added that “sadly this is not a random occurrence. I’ve seen this happen before where it’s reported that a child has been left in a stroller and cast members and security respond.”

What Should I Do If I Notice an Unattended Child at Disneyland?

According to the Disneyland website, you should “report lost children to a Cast Member so Disneyland Resort security personnel can assist you. Children who become separated from their parents while in the park will be escorted to the nearest Baby Care Center and Lost Children facility by a Cast Member.”

AllHipHop reached out to Pixieduststudio via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ve also reached out to Disney via email. We’ll let you know if either party responds.