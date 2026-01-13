‘Do they do this all the time?’: Tennessee woman buys 100 Munchkins from Dunkin’. Then she counts each box and gets a troubling number

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘Dunkin’ you got some explaining to do!’

A Tennessee woman is calling out Dunkin’ after finding that her 100-Munchkin order was short by nearly two dozen. She wants to know if this is a common occurrence or if it was a simple mistake.

TikTok creator Krystal (@krystallarke) is the manager at an Arby’s in Hixson, Tennessee. In a Jan. 1 post, she reveals, “So I went to Dunkin’ Donuts this morning to get my crew some Munchkins. I bought two 50-count Munchkins, and they were very light in the box. We got to work and counted them. There’s only 40 in each box.”

To end the video, she says, “So I’m curious to know if they do that to pad their inventory or if it was a mistake. This is crazy because these things are not friggin’ cheap.”

How Much Do Dunkin’s Munchkins Cost?

Munchkins are what Dunkin’ calls its donut holes. According to Dunkin Donut NJ, the chain charges approximately $10–$17 for 50 Munchkins. However, the higher range appears to apply to promotional Munchkin buckets—like this one from over the summer. A 10-count of Munchkins will generally cost between $2 and $5.

In terms of quality control, it appears that it really does depend on the person selecting the Munchkins on any given day. One Reddit user posted to r/DunkinDonuts a month ago with a photo of his order of 25 “assorted” Munchkins. The only issue is that each and every one is chocolate glazed.

In case you’re wondering, the chain offers nine different types of Munchkins: powdered, old-fashioned, jelly, glazed, old-fashioned glazed, glazed chocolate, glazed blueberry, cinnamon, and butternut. Mass Live reviewed all of these flavors in 2024, including a couple of rare special editions.

Viewers React to the Missing Munchkins

In the comments section of the video, viewers speculated about what happened to the missing Munchkins. A few former Dunkin’ employees even weighed in on what could’ve caused the shortage.

“I bought a five and three count recently and they only gave me four and then got upset when I said something,” said one viewer.

“It’s the new math,” suggested a second person.

“When I worked there I would lose count all the time and I did not think people are actually so serious about $3 donuts that they would actually count them,” said one former worker.

A second former worker said, “Most times it’s the workers being lazy or miscounting. I used to work for Dunkin’ so it’s definitely the person who put them in the box.”

A Dunkin’ manager confirmed this hypothesis. “They just throw them in there when they’re in a rush not meaning to,” they wrote. “It was a mistake. If you call, they will replace them.”

AllHipHop contacted Krystal via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Dunkin’ via press email for comment. This story will be updated should either party reply.

@krystallarke Dunkin in Hixson don’t give you your money worth. They try to teach you and it’s Christmas Eve so crazy crazy crazy. ♬ original sound – Crazygirlvideos