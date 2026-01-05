Florida Quality Inn guest demands refund of 5-night stay after seeing common local bug. Then the front desk worker hangs up on her: ‘You handled that as professional as possible’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Florida hotel employee responds to a guest who is demanding a refund of an entire five-night stay after seeing a harmless and common bug in her room. Here’s why the employee is staying firm in her decision.

TikTok creator Brittany Houston (@brittany.houston20) works overnight at a Quality Inn by Choice Hotels in Florida. She often records her side of customer phone calls to illustrate the difficulties of the job.

Late last week, she posted a video that shows her arguing with a guest who called to seek a refund for a full five-day stay because she found a bug in the room. As of this writing, the video has 2.7 million views.

“Ma’am, what we’re not about to do is yell at me,” Houston tells the woman. “I understand you’re asking for a refund, but you demanding a refund and asking for a refund are separate things. I can promise you that.”

Why Is a Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Guest Seeking a Refund?

It becomes evident that the guest is complaining about a commonly found local bug. “You do realize you’ve been in there for five days, correct?” Houston asks. “OK, and you do realize it’s Florida, correct? Ma’am, I’m just saying, you said it’s a Palmetto bug. So, a big roach is a palmetto bug. It is Florida.”

A palmetto bug is a species of cockroach that is often found in the leaves of the palm tree found across the state of Florida. Although they mostly live outside, palmetto bugs do venture indoors occasionally in search of shelter.

“If it’s still alive after all these hours, and it’s still in your room, 100% I can come kill it for you,” Houston says. “But I’m telling you right now if you keep using the language that you’re using, I will go ahead and put you on the ‘do not rent’ list.”

Viewers React to the Hotel Employee’s Palmetto Bug Customer Complaint

In the comments section, viewers offered their opinions on the palmetto bug and whether the situation warranted a refund.

“Palmetto bugs are the Florida state bird,” joked one viewer. “Born and raised Floridian here. You just gotta get used to them. Even the cleanest house will probably have a palmetto bug in it at some point.”

“Wanting a refund for a palmetto bug in Florida is like wanting one because there’s sand,” said a second person. “It’s Florida.”

A third user stated, “I love when people stand up for themselves.” However, not everyone agreed. “Girl, ain’t nobody on that dang phone,” another person wrote.

Are Palmetto Bugs Really That Big of a Deal?

In a Reddit thread posted to r/Florida two years ago, a person asked, “Why does everyone in Florida think palmettos aren’t roaches? They are literally roaches. Where are y’all getting this idea that they’re not the same?”

In response, one person said, “Palmetto bugs are a cockroach, but they are not pests. They are helpful native detritivores that keep our environment healthy by breaking down excess wood and leaves. German or American cockroaches are pests that can swarm or spread disease, as well as infest your house. Basically, if you see a palmetto bug, it probably wandered in because it’s cold. Just throw it outside.”

While palmetto bugs can be detrimental to human health, they generally aren’t an infestation risk in a home or hotel that is regularly visited by pest control, as Houston said her hotel is. In the event of an infestation, palmetto bugs can present challenges—even for pest control professionals to handle. And, yes, the Reddit user is correct that palmetto bugs are good for the environment.

AllHipHop contacted Houston via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Quality Inn by Choice Hotels via email for comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.