‘I’ve been telling all my boys this’: Houston Texans punter says you’re probably using Uber Eats wrong. Then he demonstrates with Firehouse Subs

Houston Texans punter Johnny Townsend just dropped a PSA for anyone who uses Uber Eats: You’ve been doing it wrong.

In a TikTok posted Sep. 14, Townsend (@johnny.townsend) breaks down the ultimate Uber Eats cheat code on how to score food for cheap. The video has already racked up over 37,000 views.

Townsend wasted no time laying out the Uber Eats cheat code in his 18-second TikTok.

Is There a ‘Wrong’ Way to Use Uber Eats?

“I’ve been telling all my boys this since day one: Uber Eats is not a food delivery app. It’s a discount app,” he explained.

According to Townsend, the first step is checking the Offers tab in the app. That’s where the buy-one-get-one deals and surprise discounts hide.

But the real hack comes next: Skip the delivery. By picking up the food yourself, you dodge the extra fees and service charges that usually double the price.

“Dude, I just got two subs at Firehouse for seven dollars,” he bragged. “And all I do is just open it up, click on offers, see if there’s any BOGOs nearby, and just go pick it up. It’s the way to do it.”

Is This the Correct Way to Order from Uber Eats?

Yes, it really does. If you head to the Eats section of the Uber app and click on the Offers tab, you’ll see all the deals and discounts available from restaurants in your area. From there, pick a spot, then switch your order from delivery to pickup.

That way, you still get the deal without stacking on the delivery fees, service charges, and tips that can easily double the price of your meal.

Viewers Love Gaming the Uber Eats App

People flooded the comments with their best Uber Eats come-ups, turning the comment section into a cheat code thread.

“Dude, I did that for a year. People don’t realize how many good deals there are,” one commenter wrote.

“Yes, bro, I’ve been doing this, and I get the Amex $10 a month with my gold card,” another shared.

“Uber has great food deals but the key is to pick it up yourself,” someone else explained. “If you [add] delivery plus tip for the driver and the extra fees you’ll get screwed. If you pick up yourself you avoid all those extra costs.”

And then came the holy grail of a discount. “A new Chinese food place opened up by me and I think they made a mistake because I went to order one night and they’re offering $15 off any orders over $15. I ordered $15 and got free food,” wrote one person.

Townsend did not immediately respond to our request for comment. We also reached out to Uber for a statement.