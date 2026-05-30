‘So that was strike one’: Las Vegas woman goes on Hinge date. Then he asks her a question about her ring

This Hinge date ended up being a fail, but at least this girl made some new friends! Kim explains why she wasn’t feeling this date and why it got worse. The video brings up questions about what is ethical when it comes to dating and what is fair game.

“Objectively I know this isn’t that crazy so I’m lucky that this is my ‘worst date,'” the caption to Kim’s (@kimaybe_2) video says. Viewers generally agree with Kim about how “crazy” this man’s actions actually were.

‘Dating in Vegas is So Tough Right Now’

Kim is over the Vegas dating scene, and so are several viewers of her video. “Dating in Vegas is so tough right now,” she says at the beginning of her video, explaining her wildest date ever. She says she and a Hinge match decide to go out to get some food at a taco spot. Once she gets there, the man is already seated at the bar and eating tacos. Kim finds this strange but doesn’t think much of it.

“Five minutes in, he makes a comment about a ring that I’m wearing … and he verbatim goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice ring. Which boyfriend of yours got you that?'” Kim recalls. She says she answered by explaining that she got herself the ring.

“I actually hated that comment … So, that was strike one,” Kim says.

She says that halfway through the date, two women sitting next to her ask her to take a picture of them. Kim agrees and walks to the restaurant’s entrance with them. But once they get there, the girls reveal that they actually don’t want to take a picture but just wanted to share with Kim that the guy had just been on another date before her at that same restaurant and that he gives off weird, creepy vibes. Kim says she thanked the girls for letting her know and exchanged numbers with them.

“You know what, a part of me respects the hustle, but I have never once ever personally considered going on two first dates back to back,” Kim says.

She then resumes the date and ultimately decides that she doesn’t like this guy, and they go their separate ways. She says he offers to walk her to her car, but she doesn’t feel comfortable with that. Instead, she hangs out with the women who warned her about him and has a great time. The video has over 90,200 views and almost 8,000 comments as of this writing.

“Agreed vegas dating is horrible,” says one comment.

“Strike one was him eating before you got there,” says another.

“He created his own little speed dating … The eating would have been an immediate no. I just think how that happened was rude right off the bat. You made new friends tho! Love that,” someone else says.

“Secret speed dating is crazy,” a different person adds.

To be fair, this guy is not the first one to book dates back-to-back—in fact, it’s a trend. If you search “stack dating” on TikTok, you’ll get several accounts of people doing the same thing. However, why do people do this? Is it a good idea?

Stack dating is the term for scheduling multiple first dates right after another. According to a Psychology Today article, its biggest pro includes saving time and maximizing the number of people you meet.

“People may argue that dating is simply a numbers game—that if you see enough candidates, you’ll stumble upon the right mutual fit for you,” the article says. The article also cites the ability to immediately compare and contrast dates and make a decision more quickly about which person may be a better fit for you.

However, of course, there are also cons. Psychology Today points out that stack dating can take the fun out of dating and turn the excitement of meeting new people into a to-do list to check off. This makes dating about maximizing efficiency and not necessarily spontaneity. Or, worst-case scenario, you get caught like Kim’s date was.

Overall, stack dating has risks and may suck the fun out of dating, but it can also help find time to make connections in our very busy lives nowadays.

AllHipHop has reached out to Kim for comment via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We will update this story if she responds.