Los Angeles man raves about Kohler trash can. Now Costco can’t keep them in stock: ‘Y’all made this man a star’

‘I bought it bc of you and I LOVE it.’

A wife posts a video of her husband raving about their new Kohler trash can. Later, he visits Costco and learns that his viral joy sparked real-life consequences for the workers there.

TikTok creators Kat & Mat (@kat.and.mat) posted the initial video on July 13. In the video, which has 10 million views, Kat films Mat listing all the reasons he loves the Kohler 47L Step Trash Can, which they purchased at the Costco in East Los Angeles.

Mat is particularly impressed with the smudge-proof finish, the flat-back design (which allows it to be flush against the wall) with a convenient handle, the soft-open and close top, and the lock feature (which locks the top in an open position for convenience when you can’t keep touching the can).

In the caption, Kat explains, “He’s been looking at it online for weeks, you guys. Kohler, he’s a big fan of your work.”

Husband Who Went Viral After Raving About Kohler Trash Can Returns to Costco

In a follow-up video posted on Jan. 21, Mat is in the process of recounting what appears to be a recent trip to the same Costco. The follow-up video has 3.7 million views as of this writing.

“So, I asked the worker. I was like, ‘Man, these trash cans are selling like crazy, right?’” Mat says.

He continues, “He was like, ‘Dude, this is the fourth pallet in, like, the past two hours, and I’m about to have to get another one right now.’ And I was like, ‘Dang, have you seen the viral TikTok about them?’ And he was like, ‘Nope,’ and walked away.”

Kat and Mat are both very amused by this interaction. And they aren’t alone.

Viewers React to the Kohler Trash Can Testimonial

In the comments section of the second video, viewers weighed in on the virality of the Kohler trash can and the quality of the product itself.

One viewer wrote, “I got the viral trash can. My husband was mad, but said it was the best trash can.”

A second person said, “These Kohler trash cans are goated. I’ve had a couple of them and always tell people that Costco has the best.”

“People who have never experienced working somewhere that has an item that went viral, you are lucky,” wrote a third viewer. Another retail employee agreed, “I really need stuff to stop going viral.”

What’s So Special About the Kohler Trash Can?

Mat essentially listed all of Kohler’s main features. The steel finish should ideally be washed with a microfiber cloth when it gets dirty. Other than that, it takes 13-gallon trash bags, and it’ll cost you approximately $75-$100, depending on location, availability, and, of course, Costco’s regular markdowns.

A year ago, a Reddit user posted to r/Costco to alert the community about Kohler trash cans returning to the warehouse for $59.99. In the thread, one commenter said, “I just got one of those last Friday. You can not beat that price for a quality stainless steel trash can. Been needing a new one for the kitchen, but anything of this quality at Lowe’s or similar are in the $100 range.”

Another person said that, compared to their other trash can, “the Kohler is much easier to keep clean, and the liners don’t show no matter how hastily you put them on.”

AllHipHop contacted Kat & Mat via TikTok comment and direct message. We also contacted Costco via online contact form and Kohler via press email for comment. We will update this story if any party responds.