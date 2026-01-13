‘Changing the way I shop’: Retail expert checks the price tags at Marshalls. Then he reveals what the numbers actually mean

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A shopping expert posted a viral video with advice on how to find the best deals at Marshalls. However, many viewers are skeptical about the accuracy of his claims.

On Wednesday, a TikToker, who goes by the title Rossen Reports (@rossen.reports), posted a TikTok claiming to know what the numbers on the tags at Marshalls indicate. The video has amassed 918,000 views as of this writing.

“You see that number next to the box, that little one?” Rossen asked, pointing at the tag of a Marshalls dress. “The numbers go like, one, two, six, seven. There’s a lot of those. That number one tells you something.”

What Does Rossen Say a Tag That Ends With 1 Indicates?

Rossen goes on to claim that if the last number on the tag ends with a one, then “it was made just for Marshalls.”

He gives an example with a DKNY dress he found, which has a tag that ends in the number one.

“This was made just for Marshalls,” he claims. “This is not for sale in the DKNY store or in full-size department stores. It says DKNY, but not really.”

What Does Rossen Say a Tag That Ends With 2 Indicates?

He additionally claims that each number has different meanings. The next item he showed viewers contained a tag that ended in the number two: “It means you’re getting a very good deal,” he claimed.

“It means that it was overstock from the main store or department store. Or, it was going to an outlet store, and there was a late shipment,” Rossen continued. “So, in this case, it’s a Michael Kors bag. This was the real thing, made to go to the Michael Kors outlet, and it just didn’t work out because of whatever reason.”

Many commenters were quick to argue that Rossen’s claims were not quite true.

“Not sure this info is 100% accurate,” wrote one viewer. “That same blue DKNY dress is sold in other stores including Macy’s – therefore ‘1’ can’t mean it’s made for Marshall’s.”

While Rossen’s claims about specific price tag numbers are compelling, there’s no public evidence that Marshalls uses a universal, shopper-facing code system where the final digit reliably explains an item’s origin. Marshalls has not yet responded to AllHipHop’s request for comment to confirm the accuracy of Rossen’s claims.

What is well-documented, however, is that off-price retailers like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Ross Dress for Less operate under a sourcing model that mixes multiple types of inventory. It is extremely common for these stores to sell a combination of true overstock, canceled department-store orders, and items manufactured specifically for off-price distribution.

Marshalls has confirmed that it frequently works with brands to produce lower-cost lines exclusively for discount retailers. Often, these items are made using cheaper materials or simplified designs while still legally bearing the brand name. This practice allows brands to protect their full-price image while still profiting from value-focused shoppers. That means an item sold at Marshalls can be considered “real” in the legal sense, even if it never existed in a flagship store.

AllHipHop reached out to Rossen for comment via direct message and Marshalls for comment via email. This story will be updated if either party responds.