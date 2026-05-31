‘This is worse than the landlord special: Group of guys goes to Pennsylvania Airbnb. Then they try to lock the door

Airbnbs are great for saving money if you’re traveling with others. This group of guys got an Airbnb in Pennsylvania. The finishes on the house aren’t exactly made with love. To top it off, it has some serious safety concerns.

For some reason, Relyk (@therealrelyk) and a group of others ended up in an Airbnb in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. They ended up having a good laugh over all the things that needed to be fixed.

McKeesport, Pennsylvania Airbnb: ‘Tape Holding It All Together’

In the video, Relyk shows several things in the house that contractors could have easily done better.

“You got that which is textbook not [expletive] good,” Relyk notes first in the video while showing a ceiling light that has paint dripping from the top. Next, he shows the glass on the front door that has been painted white around the perimeter.

“You got that, which is just lazy. … That’s crazy to me. OK, then you got the floor, right? Not a drop cloth in [expletive] sight any day they were painting,” Relyk says while showing paint splatters on the floor. He then shows the poorly painted edges of the walls, pipes with over-caulked borders, faulty light bulbs, an unnecessary extra curtain rod in the shower being held together by tape, and more.

The cherry on top of the lazy construction tasks? One of the doors in the house doesn’t lock. Not only does it not lock, but the whole molding of the door also hangs off when you open it.

“This is just—wow. Airbnb, what are the standards?” Relyk asks

The video has over 506,200 views and 63,800 likes as of this writing.

Viewers React to Pennsylvania Airbnb

Viewers are shocked at the chaos in the house.

“They had 15 mins to paint that whole house,” says one comment.

“This is worse than the landlord special,” says another.

“They had the AUDACITY to have safety strips on the stairs,” someone else points out.

“Error BnB,” someone jokes.

“Bro went on vacation but ended up performing a quality home inspection,” another person comments.

Tips for Booking the Best Airbnb Stays

How can you avoid booking a worrisome Airbnb like this one? The travel blog Two Shoes One World has some tips for how to maximize the quality of your stay at an Airbnb:

Check the amenities list : To manage expectations about the things you’ll need to make your stay easier, review if they have items like a blender, washer and dryer, an iron, etc.

: To manage expectations about the things you’ll need to make your stay easier, review if they have items like a blender, washer and dryer, an iron, etc. Read the lowest review: This lets you see what the worst-case scenario is and decide if it is something you can deal with or are comfortable giving the host the benefit of the doubt about.

This lets you see what the worst-case scenario is and decide if it is something you can deal with or are comfortable giving the host the benefit of the doubt about. Read the fine print in the house rules: Reading the rules will help make sure you and the hosts are on the same page about conduct in the space.

Reading the rules will help make sure you and the hosts are on the same page about conduct in the space. New listing? Check the host’s history: Even if there are not many reviews or none at all, click on the hosts to learn more about other properties and their general feedback.

Even if there are not many reviews or none at all, click on the hosts to learn more about other properties and their general feedback. Once you’ve checked in, inspect early and report quickly: This will help avoid liabilities falling on your plate if anything was broken when you first got there.

AllHipHop has reached out to Relyk for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Airbnb via email. We will update this story if either party replies.