Michigan rancher feeds the baby bunnies. Then they notice something unusual in the pen: ‘They were hiding it’

This Michigan rancher’s farm has tons of adorable bunnies. While feeding them, she noticed something new in the pen. Interestingly enough, her bunnies seem not to mind at all and welcome the change. So, what is it?

“So, I come out here to feed the baby bunnies, and I notice something unusual. So, you see it? There is a wild baby bunny. It’s just chilling with all the other bunnies,” Jessica Walther (@jessicawalther718) says. She zooms in on the wild baby bunny, who is easy to miss, as it is small and in a corner surrounded by other larger bunnies.

Michigan Bunny Family

It seems that Walther’s domesticated bunnies are happy to have a new cousin join the family. They all crowd around the new bunny, seemingly eager to protect it or play with it. Viewers in the comments section are happy to see the wild bunny found new friends.

“In the clurb we all fam,” says one person.

“Can’t a baby bunny just domesticate itself in peace these days?” a second says.

“You said you were feeding the baby bunnies. he appears to be a baby bunny… Seems like he is entitled to a meal,” points out another.

“He’s tired of street life,” jokes another.

“His mom wanted him to have a better life,” says a different person.

“And you kept him, right?” asks another viewer.

The video has over 1.3 million views and 210,300 likes as of this writing.

Wild vs. Domesticated Bunny: What’s the Difference?

What’s the difference between a domesticated bunny and a wild bunny? Apparently, a lot.

For starters, they look different. Wild bunnies have long, narrow faces, and their eyes are narrower. Domesticated bunnies tend to have fuller cheeks and wide/round eyes, according to Rabbit Resource. Additionally, wild rabbits are almost always afraid of humans and will try to run away and escape from humans when captured. However, domesticated rabbits can be more open to human interaction depending on how much human interaction they have previously had.

Rabbit Resource also cautions against domesticating wild bunnies.

“While we know it’s tempting to keep the baby wild rabbit your dog dragged in, wild rabbits are to the bone, wild. … No amount of human interaction is going to change that. Wild rabbits need to be rescued and rehabbed by a professional wildlife rehabber. Too many wild baby bunnies have died due to well-meaning people who knew absolutely nothing about what they needed,” the source says.

The article emphasizes that they are two different breeds of animals. Domestic bunnies have been domesticated for centuries and are genetically accustomed to a specific lifestyle. Similarly, wild rabbits are wild and won’t adapt well to a domesticated environment.

While the blended bunny family looks adorable together, it’s not wise for Walther to keep the wild bunny in her pen. Fortunately, she says in a follow-up video that the wild bunny went back home.

AllHipHop has reached out to Walther for comment via email and TikTok direct message. We will update this story if she responds.