Texas woman goes to new gym with a free 7-day pass. Then a worker tells her to review the terms and conditions: ‘We’re not gonna honor it’

A Texas woman wanted to try out a new gym on a free seven-day pass. Except when she shows up, she learns that the management has no intention of honoring it.

TikTok creator Lez (@lez.labella) posted a video about the situation on Nov. 29. She starts the video by saying, “Let’s play a game of ‘make this make sense.’”

Lez explains that she woke up that morning wanting to work out, but she wasn’t excited about any of her current gym options. “Didn’t want to go to Crunch Fitness,” she says. “Very tired of Crunch Fitness. Looked up what gyms are about 25-30 minutes away from me. Decided to check out EOS [Fitness]. Go online, sign up for the free seven-day pass. Get dressed, drive 30 minutes, show up to the gym.”

Texas Woman Visits EOS Fitness on a ‘Free’ 7-Day Pass

When she enters the gym, Lez immediately heads over to the reception desk and lets them know about her seven-day pass. The front desk person tells her that someone from the sales team will be right with her to go over membership options, which she understands is part of the free seven-day pass experience.

But the wait is longer than she expected. “And then it clicks to me,” she says. “I’m two Jeezy songs in. Why am I still sitting here?”

Finally, she says she was approached by a young man who proceeded to go over the membership options and inform her about a Black Friday deal that involved paying just $1 until January. Lez was impressed by the facility and wanted to take advantage of the deal—just not before getting through her seven-day trial period.

“He said, ‘Well, here is the thing about the seven-day pass. We’re not going to honor it,’” Lez recalls. “I said, ‘Wait, run that back?’”

Lez Reads the EOS Terms and Conditions

According to Lez, the sales rep doubled down and said that a one-day pass was $20. “I said, ‘I was going to purchase a membership, but this just seems really shady to me. It says that nowhere on your website. It said it nowhere in the mail. And then I get here today and you’re telling me I drove 30 minutes just to get here for you to tell me that you’re not going to honor the seven-day pass and you’re forcing me into a membership?’”

Lez understands that the Black Friday deal made it so that it wasn’t necessarily a financial risk, but it was more the principle at that point. “But the way they went about it was so sketchy, I don’t want to be at the gym at all anymore,” she says. “So of course I got in my car and as a Black woman, I’m going to research. Here is what the email said. Nowhere in that [expletive] does it say they’re not honoring the seven-day pass at this time.”

Viewers React to the EOS 7-Day Pass Story

Lez closes the video by asking for gym recommendations in the Houston area. In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their opinions on her story.

“Time to make a complaint to corporate,” wrote one viewer.

“Why are gyms so difficult?” asked a second person. “It’s hard to sign up. It’s hard to cancel. What is their problem?”

“The best way you can get them in major trouble is to call your state attorney general and make a complaint,” suggested a third viewer. “They don’t mess around with this kind of stuff.”

The United States government requires businesses to outline all of the fine print on free trials before the customer signs up. So that means Lez might actually have a valid complaint on her hands here.

All Hip Hop contacted Lez via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted EOS via website contact form for comment.