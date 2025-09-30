‘Me watching this with a spine tattoo and my due date is Wednesday’: Texas woman gets a back tattoo. Then she gets pregnant—and her doctor steps in to warn her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

TikToker KJ (@kjnicole1223) is viral with a public service announcement for moms-to-be and anyone planning on it with spine tattoos: you might run into problems when it’s time for an epidural. In her Sep. 22 video, she warned people about why they should avoid getting tatted on the “epidural spot.”

In the short 26-second clip, KJ shared a story from when she was giving birth a couple of years ago. As she was prepping for her epidural, the anesthesiologist mentioned how lucky she was not to have a tattoo running too far down her spine.

“Because then he wouldn’t have been able to give me the epidural because there’s a chance that the ink could leak into the spinal cord,” she explained.

The comment caught KJ off guard, admitting she had never heard anything like that before, which is why she decided to pass the warning along.

“I just thought that’s valuable information that I didn’t know about at all,” she added. “Just so you know.”

Are Epidurals Safe If You Have a Spine Tattoo?

The concern about pregnancy and tattoos isn’t completely out of left field. Medical researchers have studied whether tattoos can complicate things when it comes to spinal or epidural anesthesia. In a study released in March, researchers found that tattoos in the lower back area can indeed lead to complications, “including infections, allergic reactions, and skin lesions.” This is due to the possibility of tattoo pigments being introduced into the spinal canal.

But having ink on your spine doesn’t automatically mean you can’t get an epidural. It does mean is that your anesthesiologist might need to adjust their technique depending on the placement of the tattoo and how much coverage you have. As the study put it, “Anesthesia providers should be aware of the possible complications and adapt their practices accordingly.”

It’s also explained that more studies are needed to really understand how tattoos affect anesthesia safety long-term.

Moral of the story: Speak with your medical provider if you have concerns. Your anesthesiologist knows the risks. If adjustments are needed, they’ll make them.

The comment section lit up, with people quick to weigh in. While many thanked KJ for sharing the info, others dropped their own experiences with tattoos and epidurals. Even a few weren’t buying it at all.

“That’s… not how tattoos work [skull emoji],” one commenter wrote.

“Fact checked: Not true. Only concern is if it’s fresh ink,” another added.

“Girl, I’m getting my spine tattooed as we speak. So I’m just gonna tell myself that he’s a liar,” one joked.

“I have a huge spine tattoo and got [an] epidural with both of my babies,” someone else shared. “Not sure how accurate this is.”

Another chimed in with what their doctor said: “Just wanted to spread some light I’ve had two kids and two epidural. You can have a back tattoo and get an epidural it just has to be at least 2 years old to do so. At least that is what my anesthesiologist told me.”

KJ did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

