50 Cent Shares Cryptic Post Amid Big Meech Feud: “Can’t Press Me” 

50 Cent shut down claims that anyone “pressed” him amid his ongoing feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

50 Cent has been stirring up buzz with his relentless social media trolling, but in his latest post, the G-Unit boss makes it clear that no one can check him—without naming any specific targets.

On Sunday night (February 16), 50 Cent took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself reclining in a chair with his feet propped up on a desk, casually reading a book.

“They gonna say somebody pressed me,” he captioned the post. “You can’t press me fool. All you can do is make me nervous, and You don’t want to make me nervous, because I start doing s###. LOL.”

His post follows weeks of tension with Big Meech after the Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder joined forces with Rick Ross to promote his now-canceled “Welcome Back” Legacy Concert.

Fif accused Big Meech of being a “rat” on social media, implying he cooperated with authorities. Meech denied 50 Cent’s accusations, stating he has “never folded, never told — never will.”

The feud escalated, with 50 Cent posting mocking images and videos about Big Meech, even dragging Lil Baby into the drama.

50 Cent claimed he helped Big Meech’s family make over $5 million through the BMF TV series and criticized him for not helping his son Lil Meech’s acting career.

The future of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF appears uncertain due to the tension, with 50 Cent implying Lil Meech no longer has a role on the show.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent denied any involvement in the cancellation of Big Meech’s concert.

“I had nothing to with this,” he wrote on Instagram last week. “Please stop calling my phone. I sincerely hope you have a nice day today Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am.”