50 Cent Denies Orchestrating Ja Rule Melee

Ja Rule shut down the chaos by hopping online to clear Max B’s name while 50 Cent cleared his own from London!

Ja Rule has two decades of chaos in Hip-Hop to his name! Sheesh! Some of these dudes should be somewhere sipping corn liquor and comparing grand kid pics. But nooooooooo…we have to hear crazy rumors that take us back to Murder Inc. vs G-Unit.

You probably saw this, but let me restate it. Ja Rule walked into that R&B night with Monica and Brandy. Max B was performing too. The first rumor sweeping through the streets claimed Max B and his crew were behind the commotion. Ja Rule eventually clear that up: Max B had absolutely nothing to do with the situation. A blogger backed that up.

But she did mention someone else. Someone with a long winded, biblical beef with Ja Rule. She bleeped out the name, but c’mon now, we all know! That’s 50 Cent’s music playing in the distance. Now, e know 50 is not a fool and would not mess up his freedom or squeaky clean record for something silly like that. Welp. But he did deny any involvement in the matter.

We all heard 50 Cent allegedly had some of his people slide through. But did he? We are all too grown to be scheduling jumpings at a Monica-n-Brandy show. LOL!

Of course, 50 caught wind. He hopped online from London, allegedly getting to the bag, and posted a video laughing it all off. He claimed no parts of the nonsense and, as usual, delivered his denial with a joke. I never knew he was so funny…well, yes I did.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule confirmed he did get hit. He admitted to taking a sucker punch and getting rushed, but people who saw it are saying he was not laid out the way the internet tried to dramatize it. The blogger confirmed this as well.

Ja wasn’t letting the rumor fester though. He jumped onto his iCONN platform with a video that actually looked pretty crisp. And his main mission was to clear Max B’s name. Which he did, clean and direct. And honestly, that might be the most mature part of the entire saga.