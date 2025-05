Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Diddy’s alleged anatomy as a new lawsuit surfaced during Diddy’s ongoing federal sex-trafficking trial.

50 Cent wasted no time dragging Diddy through the mud Wednesday, mocking the embattled mogul’s alleged anatomy as new legal accusations pile up.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight posted a screenshot from a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her in 2001.

The woman described the alleged assault in graphic detail. She claims Diddy held her down before “pulling out his e#### bare-skinned penis which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll.”

She also referred to his penis as “an itty-bitty Diddy.”

50 Cent, never one to hold back, especially on longtime foe Diddy, shared the excerpt with a caption that doubled as a jab and a joke.

“Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll,” he wrote. “To the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide. LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER M###########!”

The lawsuit, filed this week in New York, accuses Diddy of locking the woman in a room at his Manhattan residence before allegedly raping her.

The complaint states she screamed for him to stop, but he continued, e########## on her before lying naked on the bed as she cleaned herself and left with the help of a bodyguard.

Diddy’s legal team has not commented on these specific claims.

50 Cent Taunts Diddy Over Relationship With JAY-Z

The timing of the lawsuit coincides with Diddy’s ongoing federal sex-trafficking case, where Cassie Ventura testified about alleged abuse, coercion and violent behavior. Ventura also accused Diddy of orchestrating the bombing of Kid Cudi’s car.

50 Cent also took aim at that allegation, posting a collage of Diddy and JAY-Z with the caption:

“Friends till the end, Jay you still there?” he teased. “We blew up Kid cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS!”

The rapper continued to post throughout the day, reacting to Ventura’s testimony and the mounting legal troubles surrounding Diddy.