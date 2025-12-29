Althea Heart Says Benzino Is Holding Son Because Of Bobby V. Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Althea Heart has accused Benzino of using their son as leverage while demanding she retract explosive claims involving Bobby V.

First things first, Althea Heart stands by what she said about Bobby V. and Benzino. I am getting word that Bobby V. is not in agreement and is working to stop the bleeding using legal or industry resources. Not sure how that will work out, but he’s reportedly not a happy camper right now. He did not ask for this drama. Real talk.

OK – let us move on.

On Saturday, Althea Heart took to Instagram and accused her ex, Benzino, of being in a secret bisexual cheating relationship with R&B singer Bobby V. She went straight for the jugular and posted what she claims are text messages that prove her point. Those messages were vague to me, but most interpreted how she was delivering it. She wrote, “You was actually f##king Bobby v.! Please. I tried to love you. And I have my last to provide as a mother so you feel good about me losing My homes.”

If there was a denial on the other end, it was not made public. Benzino is pretty adept to internet stuff, but this is probably the best time to stay silent. Anyway, working behind the scenes has not been helpful. Here is when it allegedly goes left.

Althea now alleges that Benzino refuses to return their son, Zino, unless she publicly takes back her statements and admits she lied.

“So my BD is saying that he will not give me my child back until I go on social media and say that I am lying about the total Bobby V and benzino situation,” she wrote. She went on to describe the situation as a decade long nightmare, saying she is being blackmailed and mentally manipulated while her child is used as leverage.

Althea insists she is standing by what she said, whether the public believes it or not.

At the time of this writing, neither Benzino nor Bobby V has publicly responded to her claims. As always, these are allegations, not facts.

We will keep watching.