Beyonce Does Not Like Brandy: Rumors

Brandy and Beyonce might have beef, which has simmered quietly for years.

What is going on? What is going on between Brandy and Beyonce? You know the basics by now. If not read this:

The new LL – Loren LoRosa confirmed what was being pushed around the rumor mill. According to her sources, Brandy and Beyoncé’s relationship is allegedly ice cold at best. Shout out to the Alphas, because this all happened on their Founders Day.

“From what I’m told, they do not fool with each other,” she said on The Breakfast Club, explaining that whatever cordial energy existed years ago has faded. She added that Kelly Rowland and Brandy used to be fairly tight, but even that bond had reportedly cooled. LoRosa said the tension supposedly goes back to Beyoncé becoming “the girl,” a rise that may have shifted energies between the two icons. Strange.

She summed it up this way. “Brandy is the girl, and they both are still phenominal iconic women in what they do,” she continued. “But at some point during Beyoncé’s climb, things kind of got a little bit rocky and they haven’t established anything better friendship-wise from that point.”

As you know, or don’t, this has been in circulation for a minute, but I did not think it was BEEF. Dang.

If you can see the second page of that post, the vid seems to show Beyonce walking right past Brandy. I did a bit of research and Brandy and Kelly Rowland are not cool anymore either. So, there’s and then, you see that they ALL took a pic together, including Monica…but not Brandy. YIKES.

Right now, neither Beyoncé nor Brandy has said a word. And honestly, they probably won’t. But Ray J? He will probably say something soon.