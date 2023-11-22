Did Meek Mill Post-And-Delete Gun & Ammo Photo In Response To Trippie Redd Beef?

If the saying “The Devil is in the details” is true, then Meek Mill’s recently deleted post is evidence that his burgeoning beef with Trippie Redd could be really real.

Apparently, Meek feels the need to protect himself amid his spat with Redd considering he literally just posted and deleted a pocket rocket for no apparent reason—other than to send a proverbial message. Meek snuck a picture of what appears to be a large revolver gun and hollow-point bullets. To give the Too Good To Be True rapper the benefit of the doubt, it does appear as though he may have been enjoying an outing at the gun range, given the fact there do seem to be a pair of safety glasses protruding from the corner of the frame. But everything else is out of view.

Even with that said, it’s certainly an ill-timed photo-op at the shooting range for Meek, who publicly addressed his issues with Trippie via Instagram on November 21.

“This guy no good!!!” Meek Mill wrote in the lengthy post. “I ain’t even know you said my name… If you f### with me f### this guy right here… I wanna stand on n####s freely saying my name make it tight outside! I ain’t even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by the gangstas in la you was scared but let’s see how tough yall guys are! I can’t believe these Philly young bulls gassed you to say my name. Look like you repping the devil ima show how trying god is @trippieredd.”

To top it all off, Meek Mill really did issue a travel ban for Trippie Redd, essentially banning the Ohio-bred rapper from traveling to his hometown of Philadelphia. Could Meek’s message be completely lost in translation and he’s just blowing off steam? Or do you think he’s really about to up the blower on the “Dark Knight Dummo” rapper?

Check out the flick below.