Diddy’s 140 Taped Hours Are In 50 Cent’s Possession & He Plans To Shut Everybody Up

50 Cent warns that 140 hours of unseen footage tied to Diddy’s legal battles could unleash even more damaging information.

50 Cent and Diddy is not gonna end anytime soon. At this point, it feels like we’re watching a legal saga and a production war unfold at the same time. As everyone already knows, 50 Cent linked up with Netflix to drop a scathing, fully loaded documentary series digging into Diddy’s legal crisis, his long history of drama, and essentially putting three decades of his questionable behavior on front street.

Now it looks like things might get even worse for Diddy.

A series of clips from a videographer are featured in Part 4 of Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it has become one of the most talked-about moments in the whole series. T## appears Diddy genuinely believed he was going to beat these charges, so he allegedly started documenting the journey of him beating the case. But when it became clear the tide was turning against him, the cameras kept rolling. Roughly 140 hours of raw footage is the result. We’ve only seen a tiny sliver of what exists.

According to 50 Cent, what’s in the rest of that footage is explosive enough to silence anyone still defending Diddy. He posted this message on Instagram today:

50 Cent: “Correct 140 hours of footage I don’t understand why he filmed himself but I’m glad he filmed himself. The people supporting him will very quiet when more comes out.”

Whatever is on those tapes seems to include alleged witness tampering and other questionable activity behind closed doors. And if Diddy actually captured all of this on camera, it raises the question: why wasn’t this included in the Netflix cut? That leads right back to the theory many are whispering, a part two might already be in motion. Whether that’s true or not, the story clearly isn’t finished. There are also rumors Diddy is working on a book to “tell his side,” and it wouldn’t be surprising if someone on his team eventually tries to release a counter-documentary to reclaim some kind of narrative. At some point, they have to attempt a reputation reset. But honestly, how do you fight back when the evidence is your own footage?

The man in 50’s IG video even says the tapes could spell trouble for Diddy’s lawyers, because they all appear to be caught on camera navigating this mess together. And don’t forget — Harvey Levin at TMZ blasted Diddy for allegedly betraying his own legal team with this endless recording. He didn’t hold back at all.

Whether Netflix ever decides to drop the remaining footage is anyone’s guess, but if they’ve shown some of it, there’s no doubt they’re holding much more. And possessing 140 hours of reportedly damaging material gives Netflix leverage and might even deter any lawsuit Diddy was considering.

All I can say is: I believe every word 50 Cent says about “playing for keeps.” If this is the direction things are going, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near the opposite side of his wrath.

