Diddy Rumored To Be Shopping Book Deal From Jail

Diddy is rumored to be exploring a book deal to reclaim control of his public narrative.

It’s unbelievable how much we’re still talking about Diddy. The once-untouchable Rap mogul is sitting in a jail cell, yet you’d think he was outside hosting white parties. The public stays fascinated. 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans are beefing over him, and somehow there’s still an endless amount left to unpack about his case.

Anyway, word is he might actually be working on a literary project to tell his side of everything. Yes, I’m hearing he may be shopping a book.

That’s the entire rumor right there. I don’t have much more than that. But with 50 Cent controlling the narrative around Diddy’s story at the moment, you can bet Diddy will feel the need to push back and craft his own version in his own words. I can’t blame him for that. Regardless of the situation, anyone in his position would want to speak for themselves.

What he could possibly say is another question entirely. There’s some extremely strong evidence out there portraying him as someone who has done terrible things, but I’m sure there’s another side he believes deserves to be explained more fully than what we’ve heard from accusers or critics. So that’s what I heard, and I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

One thing I do believe is that if the rumor is real, he’ll likely move on it once he’s released. I think he’ll be out sooner than people expect, and if that happens he’ll hit the ground running. Honestly, he could probably sell these books hand-to-hand if he wanted. If he goes the publishing route, it would have to be a huge deal to make it worthwhile. Otherwise he can sell them at live speaking events. Remember, he already had speaking engagements lined up when he thought he’d get time served.

Meanwhile, he’s still working on an appeal to reduce the time he’s already been given. That’s still in motion, and honestly he might have a shot. But at this point only time will tell.