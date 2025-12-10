Marlon Wayans Makes Final Diddy Statement Amid 50 Cent Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans pushed back hard after online clips sparked a heated back-and-forth with 50 Cent over comments the internet twisted beyond recognition.

Marlon Wayans vs. 50 Cent is the beef nobody had on their 2025 bingo card, yet here we are — closing the year with a feud between a comedian-actor and a rap mogul playing out in front of the entire world. And honestly, this is exactly why we can’t have nice things.

The spark came from Marlon’s recent interview, where he shared his thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs. As usual, a short clip hit social media stripped of context, and by the time it filtered through the internet grapevine, it had metastasized into pure nonsense. In that clip, Marlon mentioned 50 Cent and used the word “karma” while speaking about Diddy’s current situation — not as a jab, but as part of a broader point about piling on someone when they’re already down.

But context doesn’t matter on the timeline. That single word was enough to set 50 off, and fans immediately pushed the narrative that Marlon was siding with Diddy. Today, Marlon jumped back in to make a definitive statement: go watch the full interview. He clarified that he wasn’t defending Diddy and that the internet twisted his words — which, let’s be honest, it often does.

Then, in true Marlon fashion, he couldn’t help trolling 50 a little further on Instagram. And of course 50 responded, because 50 responds to everybody. The two traded jokes and jabs throughout the day, with 50 posting memes and Marlon firing back with lighthearted humor.

At this point, though, these two might want to call a timeout. The world is watching, and the whole thing is starting to look a little goofy — even by 50’s trolling standards.