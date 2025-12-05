DMX Vs. Eminem Probably Did Not Happen, Insiders Met Anyway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DMX is at the center of an Eminem rumor that industry insiders from managers to day one friends insist never happened.

DMX and Eminem are still a conversation. This is X’s birthday month so I guess it is appropriate.

There was an underground battle that allegedly went down in New York City – on the radio. The problem is there is nothing behind the curtain. There are backdoor meetings (conference calls) happening right now and they are not confirming anything. A couple of Ruff Ryders people, Uncle Ray (allegedly) and a couple nearby industry people…and the consensus is unanimous. This thing never happened. Nobody in this business believes it.

Kevin Black, the executive, is respected without question. His résumé at Interscope speaks for itself. Still, the growing response feels like he either misremembered the moment or created a cinematic one in his mind. Uncle Ray, DMX’s manager from the glory years, flatly said it didn’t happen to us. Others who knew X from the Bronx to Yonkers have quietly backed that up. One group call yesterday included several people from X’s early circle or close to the matter and every single person on that line reportedly said the same thing. No battle.

What makes it more intriguing is the way people seem to be tiptoeing around the truth like they don’t want to embarrass anybody. Why hasn’t Funk Flex dispelled this? When someone makes a shocking claim and not one soul can corroborate it the energy gets stranger. And that is both ways, yay and nay. I guess they will not give it any energy so it blows over.

Blogs and podcasts cut checks to guests and when the money hits CashApp, a lot of the subject want to keep the money flowing. So, we know some say “the most” to justify another interview. I’m not saying that’s what Kevin Black is doing although he definitely sent the Internet in overdrive with this. I am not happy. I need answers!

Right now this rumor sits somewhere between folklore and real. For now, I file this under “duck tales.”