Elon Musk & Australian Teens Agree Over TikTok Ban

Anthony Albanese defended Australia’s social media ban as teens openly defied restrictions on platforms they’re meant to avoid.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, stood firm Wednesday as Australia became the first nation to ban children under 16 from major social media platforms.

Many teenagers posted videos bragging about bypassing the restrictions within hours of implementation.

The Prime Minister called the December 9 launch “one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced” while teens flooded TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat with posts mocking the new rules.

Some users shared screenshots of successfully creating accounts despite the age verification systems.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant acknowledged “hiccups” on day one but dismissed claims the ban had failed. She announced plans to send information notices to tech giants within seven to 10 days, demanding progress reports on account deactivations. Companies face fines up to $49.5 million for non-compliance.

More than 200,000 TikTok accounts in Australia were already deactivated before the ban took effect, Communications Minister Anika Wells revealed. The government plans to request updated numbers from all platforms covered by the legislation.

Elon Musk’s X became the final holdout to confirm compliance, with the platform stating “it’s not our choice, it’s what Australian law requires.” Musk had previously criticized the ban as a “backdoor way to control the internet usage of all Australians.”

The legislation targets Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X and YouTube, requiring platforms to use “reasonable steps” to prevent underage users from creating accounts. Gaming platforms like Roblox and messaging services remain exempt.

International attention has focused intensely on Australia’s approach. Malaysia announced plans for a similar ban in 2026, while Republican Senator Josh Hawley told reporters American parents would welcome comparable restrictions. “Parents need help, and they feel like they’re swimming upstream when everybody else has social media,” Hawley said.

Critics argue the rushed legislation, passed in just nine days, ignores expert warnings about isolating vulnerable children from online support communities. Youth mental health expert Patrick McGorry said the government “did not listen to experts” when formulating the policy.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt praised the ban as “one of the most important international reforms” to reduce harm from social media on teenagers. He compared the milestone to Victoria’s world-first mandatory seatbelt law in 1970.

Inman Grant emphasized the ban aims to support parents rather than punish families. “The primary reason being, they didn’t want their children to be excluded,” she said, referring to why 90% of parents previously helped children aged 8-12 set up social media accounts.

The watchdog will monitor compliance through intelligence gathering and investigations. “It is not just the regulation that deters these companies – it’s the reputational damage and the impact on revenue,” Inman Grant warned.