Eminem Destroyed DMX In Battle, Former Interscope Exec Claims

When you think we’ve heard it all, something wild pops up that nobody ever mentioned before. So let’s take a trip back—say, around the year 2000, because honestly, we don’t know the exact year. Let’s go back to a time when Funkmaster Flex was hosting battles on the radio, DMX was outside terrorizing the industry, and Eminem was still battling like a hungry up-and-coming monster.

Now picture this: Kevin Black is one of the top executives at Interscope Records. You might not know him, but Black is one of the most accomplished music executives of that era. He never gets the flowers he deserves, but he was right there in the trenches during the Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Jimmy Iovine run at Interscope. Anyway, Kevin Black is popping back up in the interview circuit, and suddenly all eyes are on him.

Because he just claimed on a podcast that DMX and Eminem battled each other back in the day. On the radio. In New York City. With Funkmaster Flex hosting! When I saw this yesterday, I didn’t even post it on the site—I had to try and verify this madness. Spoiler: I couldn’t. But let me continue.

Kevin Black took a LOT of credit for Eminem’s success in that interview—and even implied he wrote on some hits. But I digress. The real bombshell was his claim that Eminem and DMX battled live on the radio… and that Eminem destroyed DMX.

First of all, how would something that major happen with ZERO evidence? Not even a rumor? Second, these two are wildly different types of battlers. Jay-Z and DMX battling makes sense—they were peers with similar energy. Eminem is more of an underground punchline sniper. X is a street-bred, energy-driven warrior. The matchup alone sounds unreal.

And right on cue, the internet exploded. Comment sections are in total shambles. Some people are giving Kevin Black tons of respect—he is a legend. But a whole other crowd is like, “WHEN did this happen? HOW did this get past everybody?” And honestly, that’s my question too. In all my years covering hip-hop culture deeply, I have NEVER heard of Eminem and DMX battling. They have a song together, sure—but a battle? Never.

I even reached out to a couple of people. One said “no.” The other didn’t reply, which, after a day, I’m also taking as a “no.”

If this really happened, Funk Flex would have to speak on it. Flex is not the type to shy away from a moment—or the attention that comes with it. So I fully expect him to address it soon. But as of this writing, he hasn’t said a word.

Definitely stay tuned. Because if there are receipts, Funk Flex will definitely have them.