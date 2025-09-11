Eminem’s Protégé Obie Trice Just Signed To Conor McGregor’s Record Label

Obie Trice Signs To… Conor McGregor?!
This one’s wild, y’all. Word on the street is that Detroit’s own Obie Trice has just signed with none other than UFC loudmouth-turned-business mogul Conor McGregor and his Greenback Records imprint. Yeah, you read that right. Slim Shady’s former right-hand man linked up the MMA homie.
The first order of business is a brand-new single called “TBH [To Be Honest]” dropping Friday (September 12) on all streaming platforms. They’re already pushing the pre-save link heavy, so clearly McGregor is putting real muscle behind this. I do feel they could have done more with Xzibit’s great album, Kingmaker, but that’s another story.
Now, Obie Trice isn’t new to this. If you know your Hip-Hop history, dude had a double platinum debut, Cheers, on Shady Records. He gave us serious joints like “Got Some Teeth” and even slid on the 8 Mile soundtrack.
That run in the early 2000s had his name ringing bells.
So why would he team up with Conor? Well, McGregor’s been hinting at flipping his fight money into the music biz for a while. Greenback Records is a big flex and he has a few others on there. Scooping up a veteran like Obie is a headline grabber, hence this write up. I can’t wait to see what they cook up.
The big question is…will this be a single experiment or the start of an album run? McGregor’s not shy about putting his money where his mouth is, so I’m thinking they’re going to go far. And Obie is going to do Obie. He’s always been about his bars—no gimmicks. This will get interesting really quick.