Fivio Foreign Get Cooked For Dissing 50 Cent, Lil Baby, Young Thug and Boosie Badazz

Fivio Foreign stirred Hip-Hop debate and beef with 50 Cent, Lil Baby, Young Thug and Boosie Badazz, causing him to get roasted online.

Fivio Foreign is back…talking spicy. This time he’s talking about respect, fades and the unwritten rules of the streets.

The Brooklyn drill rapper might be sending off a slew of warning shots. We already covered 50 Cent, but I did not realize he also went after Lil Baby, Young Thug and Boosie Badazz, and others. Dude called T.I. illiterate, which is crazy.

What made this moment interesting was not just the names floating around but the principle Fivio seemed to be defending. In his view, the idea of a public callout is not just entertainment. It is a test of character. And if somebody does not answer? Well, he made it clear how he feels about that.

“Smt idc how many n##### Rugga box.. Man 2 Man I told him let’s get it on,” Fivio wrote. “Every street n#### kno. all call outs is Mandatory. So he forever Pu##y in my eyes.”

That is not exactly diplomatic language, but it certainly got attention.

Boogie bugging for leave me and a couple other RN’s off that list. & Baby werid for riding around w thug too. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 15, 2026

The posts immediately triggered speculation across social. But, mostly he got French fried by fans. They did not hold back.

I don’t think this is what he had in mind.

Now everybody did not pull out their deep fryer for Fivio. Some fans suggested he was speaking generally about the culture. Others believe this might be tied to a private disagreement that simply spilled into public view. Either way, the conversation quickly became bigger than one potential opponent. It turned into a debate about whether the old street codes that once shaped rap beefs still apply in an era where most conflicts now play out through Instagram captions instead of face to face encounters.

There is also the question of whether this is simply competitive energy or something more personal simmering beneath the surface. Fivio has never been shy about speaking his mind, but this felt more pointed than his usual commentary.

For now, nobody directly responded to his challenge. Why would they? Honestly, the post did not go viral, but media did latch on. We tend to do that.

One thing is certain. In the attention economy of modern Hip-Hop, sometimes a few sentences on social media can create more tension than a full diss track. And if Fivio was looking to get people talking, mission accomplished.

By the way, he’s supposedly sober.

2 Months Sober 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/CFMR32QlMd — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 1, 2026