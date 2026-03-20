Gunplay Responds To Rick Ross, Clears Up Accusations

Gunplay is revisiting his Rick Ross / MMG days and suggesting that loyalty may have cost him financially after he claims contract changes left him in the dark.

Gunplay is pulling back the curtain on his MMG past, and now another name is entering the chat. Along with Rick Ross, the rapper is also pointing a finger at former management figures including Matt Middleton as he revisits old business deals that he believes did not work in his favor.

Ross made it clear he is not coming from a place of hatred. “Not laughing at my little bro situation cuz I got nothing but love for him,” he said.

Still, the Ross did not hold back when explaining what he believes really happened during a difficult stretch of his homie’s career. “The distributor had done dropped you. They ain’t want nothing to do with you,” he said, suggesting the business had already shifted even if he was not fully informed. “They ain’t give you the bad news. We told you just keep working, just keep grinding, don’t stop, don’t quit.”

Gunplay pushed back on some of this. He specifically named Megan Price while also clarifying her role. “She did my management from I think like like 20 like 12 to 16 or something like that.”

But the most eyebrow raising claims involved contract changes he says he only discovered years later. According to Gunplay, both Megan Price and Matt Middleton played roles in decisions made while his legal situation was uncertain. We have not talked to either of them to answer to these comments, but he’s said both in multiple interviews.

“She ended up her and Matt Middleton thought I probably was going to be cooked with that arm robbery case and they amended my contract,” he said. “When I turned in my album, it was 150,000 advance. 75 up front, 75 after album completion.”

He claims that structure changed without his knowledge. “They amended the contract and rerouted the 75,000 to them for my for my first album… Cuz they thought I was going to be cooked.”

Gunplay said an auditor later helped him piece together what happened. “He was like, ‘Yo, who’s Matt Middleton?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t the name sound familiar.’ And he was like, ‘Who’s Megan Price?'”

According to Gunplay, the answer shocked him. “They rerouted the contract for your back end for 75,000 to them. And Matt Middleton got 10 I think 10 or 15%.”

Even with these revelations, Gunplay admitted he may have said too much publicly. “I’mma take accountability for for for being too transparent with family business.”

And while he says he remains loyal to Ross, the emotional weight seems to come from feeling forgotten during key moments. “I didn’t even get a welcome home gunplay… really disappointment if anything. Disappointment. Very disappointed.”

If anything, this sounds like a complicated story of contracts, loyalty and the fine print that can sometimes change friendships in Hip-Hop. Whether this becomes a bigger MMG conversation or quietly fades away may depend on whether anyone else decides to respond.