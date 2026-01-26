Ian Connor Makes Shocking A$AP Rocky Claim

Ian Connor is at it again.
Ian Connor is a former A$AP affiliate and he’s got an ongoing beef against A$AP Rocky. I t thought this was over and done, but that does not seem to be the case.
Connor took to Twitter and accused his former chum of causing A$AP Yams’ death. Yams, as you know is the co-founder of A$AP Mob. He died in 2015 from accidental mixed drug intoxication, they say. There’s literally no evidence of this claim and, many on social pointed out, if Connor is just revealing this, he’s guilty too.
The legacy between Ian Connor and A$AP Rocky was a defining moment in 2010s Hip-Hop. It was a melding of rap and streetwear, when influence felt like it moved faster than structure. Ian Connor helped shape the early visuals around A$AP Mob. It was minimalist, rebellious, internet-native…like Tumblr was still hot. Underground fashion conversations were redefining youth culture. But, things went left for Ian. There were numerous sexual assault allegations levied towards him, upwards of 30+ women. He was never convicted, but the damage was done. Rocky stepped off, creating distance.
Rocky evolved and married the Goat. At the end of the day, this is a cautionary tale about choices and fate.