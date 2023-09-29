Is HoneyKomb Brazy Free Or Is Somebody Trolling?

HoneyKomb Brazy was supposedly in prison, but a new rumor has popped up that he’s out! How’d he beat a 15 year sentence?

The word on the streets is that HoneyKomb Brazy is free. My first response to that was “HOW?” There’s only a few ways that HoneyKomb could be free. First of all, let’s discuss what he was dealing with in jail.

HoneyKomb Brazy is a native of Alabama that was hit with a 15-year jail sentence based on a probation violation. The Rap-A-Lot Records went straight to jail after a series of true dramatic matters in the real world.

HoneyKomb Brazy was running the streets and causing his version of mayhem. Then his probation was revoked in in like 2020-2021 and he was placed on probation for 18 months. Tragically, his grandparents, Tony and Leila Lewis, were found dead in a house fire, and it was later revealed that Leila had been shot in the head before the fire started. This is how badly they hated Brazy in the streets.

But his life behind bars was not better.

Soon, HoneyKomb Brazy was complaining about the rigors of prision life at the Limestone Correctional Facility. “This situation is unbearable, and I’d rather choose death over this, for real. #LongLiveGeorgeFloyd,” he said on IG. But, he went into more details about what he was going through. “I’ve been at Limestone Correctional Facility for just nine days, and they’ve subjected me to five shakedowns already. This is an institution marked by racial bias, with officers using derogatory language and racial slurs. I’m currently in solitary confinement without any disciplinary reports or explanations.” That sounded like a lawyer’s words to me.

He did continue to articulate what he was going through. I do not know if that can lead to freedom or not. We are over there trying to figure out what gets him freed up.

HoneyKomb has gotten a lot of support from various rappers but none of them have offered any info with how he could have possibly reversed a 15 years prison terms. There’s always one, which is the big “S-Word.’s fellow rappers expressed their support in the comments section. Yung Bleu, the 2021 Rising Star according to HipHopDX, promised to take legal action on behalf of HoneyKomb Brazy. He stated, “I’m going to find out where you are, brother, and my lawyer will follow up ASAP.”

Despite this grim story, there is a glimmer of hope, as a report from WKRG suggests that one of the suspects believed to be involved in the murder of HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents was also arrested on drug charges earlier this year.