Ja Rule Teases 50 Cent Documentary After Diddy Doc Streams Explode

Ja Rule is threatening to create a doc on 50 Cent packed with allegations, turning their legendary feud into a whole new spectacle.

Ja Rule blindsided folks today, but he has been leading with this for a few days.

A single IG post sent a message that Hip-Hop’s longest running rival is far from over. Seems like Ja Rule fed up with 50 Cent’s nonstop taunting of Diddy. Now it looks like Ja is borrowing the same playbook and turning the camera lens directly on the G-Unit General.

From the sound of things, Ja is threatening to dive into some extremely messy waters. He’s hinting at abuse allegations involving women and other topics that could easily power a multi episode exposé. Whether it ever lands on Netflix or Tubi is anybody’s guess, but the energy he sent out makes it clear he’s ready to look hard to dig up dirt. Ja is not saying he has the vault that Diddy had, but he sure made it seem like there is enough material.

This feud has officially left the arena of battle raps…and is more like docs-memes. Instead of diss tracks, we’re talking documentaries. Instead of subliminals…investigative deep dives. These are the street dudes! Every time you think they’ve reached the end of the road, something else pops up.

It makes you wonder where this thing goes next. If Ja Rule really presses the button, this is gonna go nuclear for real.