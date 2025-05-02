Kanye West Accidentally Blurts Out Sex Life Details On Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West accidentally exposed his sexual preferences during a livestream before scrambling to shut it down.

Kanye West has unintentionally revealed intimate details about his sex life during a livestream, unaware the camera was rolling.

West made the confession while speaking to streamer Sneako and alt-right white nationalist extremist Nick Fuentes.

“I definitely am more like stag/vixen and s###,” West said, referencing a non-monogamous relationship dynamic where, according to online definitions, a man encourages his partner to sleep with others.

“People call us ‘cucks,’ we not even cucks,” he added. “I’ll get cucked and s###, just to, like, switch it up … like be on the outside of the door and s###.”

However, once West realized the discussion was broadcast live, he scrambled to shut it down.

Kanye West started bonding with Sneako about being a C*CK, then rushed to turn off the camera when he realized they were still streaming 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9SW5Bm2emh — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 30, 2025

The term “cuck” is often used to describe a consensual dynamic where a person derives pleasure from their partner’s infidelity, something West alluded to in a recent song.

Kanye West Slammed Over Album Rollout Antics

Last month, West revealed he switched his album title from WW3 to Cuck. “CUCK is my whole style,” he tweetd. “It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude.”

The album’s content has already stirred backlash. One track, “Cousins,” includes disturbing lyrics about an alleged childhood sexual relationship with a male cousin.

The rollout has also included antisemitic rhetoric, Nazi references and a cover image featuring altered Ku Klux Klan visuals.

The tracklist includes titles like “Heil Hitler,” “Hitler, Ye and Jesus,” “Free Diddy” and “Bianca,” a song in which West pleads for his wife Bianca Censori to return.

She was recently spotted with him in Spain, following divorce rumors and West claiming she had “ran away.”

West has also shared posts describing Censori in submissive terms. He reposted a message from X that called her “a subservient extension to her master.”

The post also stated, “THIS AINT NO WOKE AS [sic] FEMINIST S**T… SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”