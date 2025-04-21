Kanye West & Kim Kardashian May Be Fighting Over Bianca Censori Soon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is reportedly offering help to Bianca Censori get out of her marriage to Kanye West. But she has her own motive.

Are they on or off?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading straight toward Splitsville, but are they? They were recently spotted together. But Kim Kardashian has reportedly started talking and she’s getting into the mix.

Kanye is out there reeling from his antisemitic remarks, but Kim is reportedly telling people she and Bianca have linked up? She lawyered up in Los Angeles and has synced her playbook with Kim K’s plans, these people say.

RadarOnline’s got a source that said: “Kim has been waiting for this day.” I wonder what she said to herself after finding out she ran back to Ye? The unnamed source continued, “She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye’s garbage and want to ditch him, and she’s pouncing on the chance to team up.”

I think this whole thing might be bogus, unless they are playing with Kanye West’s mind. By the way, he’s purported to be mentally challenged…so is that cruel? Anyway, the insider claims Kim is ready to support Bianca if she turns on Ye.

Well, it looks like it could go either way. Kim has her selfish own motives for this, according to the source. She wants sole custody of the four children she shares with Kanye. The source added, “She’s offered to help Bianca escape Kanye’s clutches in exchange for Bianca’s help in getting her sole custody of the kids. Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior.”

Wait, all of his antics are not enough information?

I need you all to tell me what you think about this in the comments.

Bianca, when she’s not being displayed mostly naked, has kept a relatively low profile. If a shred of this is true, we could get some real info. I suspect she has an NDA, but we’ll soon see.