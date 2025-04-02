Lil Baby Might Be Staring At His Own RICO Case— Read Our Rumor Rundown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby is all in the rumors. Speculators say he faces potential RICO charges amidst deadly gang violence linking his former label, 4PF, and OMF.

Lil Baby has a problem. As soon as Young Thug was off the hook, so to speak, I knew something was gonna happen next. And that next was the potential arrest of Lil Baby on RICO charges. Man, how did we get here? The year started off so well….

Now these RICO rumors are not new, at least in the streets. But they are certainly getting loud right now. Every TikTok goof ball is making a video and pontificating on their so-called platforms. It’s almost like people want him to be arrested. But there’s a lot of smoke right now around his situation.

He dropped a new album, and I think maybe that was supposed to provide cover? I don’t know, but it’s not working. Most recently, and very much so allegedly, there was audio released where Lil Baby apparently put money on somebody’s head.

A report in The Atlanta Objective that was published just a few days ago said that Lil Baby is almost guaranteed to be charged with RICO, targeting two gangs there in Atlanta. There’s also allegedly a video of Lil Baby putting in his own work with a Drakeo—and I don’t mean the rapper.

According to a deep dive by veteran reporter George Chidi, things are heating up, and it might soon be raining indictments on Lil Baby and his affiliates from OMF (Only My Family) and the notorious 4PF (Four Pockets Full). Goodness.

Shawn Hoover, the top guy at Georgia Public Defender’s gang-focused legal squad, didn’t mince words about the situation. Hoover openly acknowledged they’re “actively preparing” for serious racketeering charges. Lil Baby could be famous for all the wrong reasons.

The gruesome murder of Keiontay Davis last Friday (March 28) brought all of this to a head. Davis was neck-deep in the legal drama surrounding the 2022 murder of Jaquavious Wilson, 26, another tragic death in the deadly feud between OMF and 4PF. This is deeper than rap, people.

People tell me Wilson was set to testify before pleading guilty to lesser charges, avoiding harsher penalties. But flipping has consequences! Authorities say Wilson had targets on his back from both street tribes. OMF wanted revenge and 4PF wanted to shut him up. Nathan “4PF Nate” Benford recently landed a 20-year sentence after a guilty plea.

Lil Baby has done his darnest to distance himself from the mess. He even shut down 4PF as a label back in 2023, but calling it Glass Window Entertainment won’t do it when the Feds are involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation hasn’t forgotten what they believe are real gang affiliations. They say there’s a link between 4PF and the Crips.

Lil Baby hasn’t said much, but he did say something. When pressed by a fan on Instagram about the potential RICO charges, he reportedly said, “ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME.”

Oddly, he had a song called “Dum, Dumb and Dumber.” You can’t make this up.

This is about to get thick. Developing…