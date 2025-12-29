Nicki Minaj Might Flip 50 Cent Hip-Hop Classic Into A Super Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is rumored to be eyeing a bold 50 Cent remake in 2026 that flips Hip-Hop on its head.

Nicki Minaj and 2026. Be nice.

After a few unusually quiet days from the Queen, the rumor mill is churning. There’s new speculation that she is not resting or retreating but recalibrating. Rumors are out there saying Nicki Minaj is allegedly plotting a musical response that has nothing to do with politicians or MAGA.

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition Sparks Online Uproar

There’s the potential remake of a Hip-Hop staple. The song in question is “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent. But Nicki is reportedly going to do a gender flip. Insiders/outsiders claim Nicki is considering a version tentatively titled “Many Women,” built around the idea that she believes women in the industry want to see her fall all the way off.

Wanting someone dethroned is not the same as wishing death. 50 had people literally trying to kill him. And that distinction matters. From where I am sitting, there is not a loud chorus of female rappers plotting her doom. They might not like her, butI am feeling a sense of indifference. If anything, the loudest voices come from fans, former fans and social media not other female rappers.

That said, perception is reality in Hip-Hop. People have dissed people for much less. If Nicki feels cornered, she will lash out. The irony is that the loudest real world pressure she faces right now has nothing to do with rap beef at all. The online petition calling for her deportation continues to gain signatures! The chances of that actually happening are slim, but the optics are messy. The petition is now at 58,206.

Suddenly, it is clearer why Nicki may feel surrounded and may get defensive. Whether “Many Women” ever materializes is still speculation.

As always, take this for what it is. A rumor. But in Hip-Hop, rumors have a funny way of turning into records. Stay tuned.